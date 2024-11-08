Measure N fails to pass, nearly 74% vote no

A rally against the Vacancy Tax citizen initiated ballot measure took place on April 2.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – One of the most widely discussed topics on the ballot this election was Measure N. And though it would have needed a majority to pass as a citizen’s initiative, the majority appears to reject it soundly.

Measure N proposed to tax the owners of properties left vacant for more than 182 days of the year, charging $3,000 per vacant residential unit for the first year of vacancy and $6,000 per vacant residential unit for subsequent vacant calendar years. These funds would have gone to pay for housing, roads, transit, and administrative costs for the tax.

According to the El Dorado County’s unofficial election results, currently 4,578 voters said no to the measure, making up 73.83% of the vote. And while updates will continue to come from county registrar offices until all votes are validated, by the numbers, this still spells the end for this measure.

This overwhelming no vote comes after a lengthy campaign from both opposition and supporters of the measure, a court case, and one of the biggest donations to a campaign in the history of South Lake Tahoe’s elections.

Sharon Kerrigan, co-chair of the Stop the South Tahoe Vacancy Tax campaign, said in a press release, “Measure N was a horribly flawed and divisive proposal that would have done nothing to address housing challenges in our community, and everything to further acrimony in our community. The voters saw it for what it was and rejected it soundly.”

Amelia Richmond, one of the major campaign leaders for the Yes campaign, also called Vibrant Not Vacant, expressed gratitude to the community in a statement. “We are deeply proud of this grassroots movement and the thoughtful, passionate, smart and caring community members who donated their time, energy and skills to face our community’s greatest challenges head-on,” said Richmond. “It has been such a joy working alongside so many incredible people in this effort, and we are truly grateful for the honor.”

Richmond went on to say that “community matters now more than ever” and that the “shared vision for an affordable and sustainable South Lake Tahoe will not be undone.”

Steve Teshara, campaign co-chair for the No on N campaign, said in a press release that they would go back to work “advocating for real solutions that will further South Tahoe’s goals of better housing affordability, better transit, and improved roads.” Teshara added, “We’ve said from day one that the issues raised in this campaign are real, but the proposed solution was never going to work.”

Richmond agreed with Teshara on one point—in continuing to advocate for real solutions. The final paragraph of her statement reads, “We believe in a vibrant community where locals who work here can afford to live here. We believe in neighborhood streets filled with kids and families, in staffed businesses, and in a thriving local economy. We believe in paved roads, bike lanes, and public transit. Our fight for affordable housing is not over, and we look forward to joining forces with community members on both sides of Measure N to work together toward solutions.”

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.