Measure “N” Vacancy Tax: Confronting moral and ethical issues

Tom Spencer



The pragmatic arguments for defeating the Vacancy Tax are numerous. Now, voters in the City of South Lake Tahoe (CSLT) must also confront the MORAL and ETHICAL issues.

From the start, let’s make it clear, most residents of the CSLT (full-time and part-time) support providing options to help the local workforce attain affordable housing. Now consider how the originators of the language used in the Vacancy Tax went about designing this horrible ballot measure, now referred to as “Measure N.”

Find a soft target to blame for the need for the tax! The question is, how to get the voters of the CSLT to tax themselves? Simple, the originators of the tax, in my opinion, were untruthful: (a) Lead the voters (fulltime residents) to believe the tax will not apply to them; (b) Target a group of residents who cannot vote on the issue (2nd home owners); and (c) Portray the “target” group as less-than-desirable-members of the community.

What I’ve worked so hard for is now yours? Plant the idea that one group of residents (primarily renters) can support taxing another group (2nd Home owners) to get funding for their own personal use. And that is exactly what originators of the Vacancy Tax did. Options for 2nd homeowners are grim! If the tax passes, 2nd home owners will be required to: (a) Pay the $6000 annual Tax, or (b) Rent out their vacation home fulltime, or (c) Sell their family dreams because they can no longer afford to keep their cherished family retreat.

The Vacancy Tax has divided the community of the CSLT. This Tax sets-up an immoral and unethical government surveillance program, where all property owners must defend and prove their use of their property each year…it is invasive! Full-time residents are encouraged to report-on the occupancy of their part-time neighbors.

The tax originators mis-characterize 2nd homes as “Vacant”. This is yet another example of unethical messaging used by tax proponents. They describe 2nd homes as “vacant”…2nd homes may be occupied less than 183 days per year, but they are not vacant!

Is this a partisan issue? No! Opposition to the Vacancy Tax brought together members of many political parties, who resent the proponents proceeding with this ineffective, costly, and divisive method to fund affordable housing.

Vote No on Measure N (Vacancy Tax)

Tom Spencer is a retired US Forest Service manager, with 40+ years of service. He began his career as a Hotshot Firefighter, ascending to Division Supervisor and Operations Section Chief positions on federal Incident Management Teams. His day-to-day job ranged from those of a lands, resource, and recreation staff officer to a National Forest level planner. Tom and his partner have been residents of South Lake Tahoe since 2007. He currently provides volunteer support to their home owners association.