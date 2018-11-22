Measure T’s lead falls to 47 votes

The number is now 47. That's 47 votes separating "yes" and "no" on Measure T, a ballot question seeking to ban vacation rentals in South Lake Tahoe residential neighborhoods.

According to updated results released Nov. 16, the "yes" votes are currently at 3,284 (50.36 percent) while the "no" votes total 3,237 (49.64 percent). It is a slight change from numbers released Nov. 14, which showed 3,265 votes (50.45 percent) in favor of Measure T and 3,207 (49.55 percent) against.

Linda Webster, assistant registrar of voters for El Dorado County, told the Tribune there likely will not be another update until next week. The county still has 525 conditional voter registrations and approximately 2,600 provisional ballots to process county-wide. Those take longer to process than traditional ballots, she said.

Final election results must be submitted to the California Secretary of State's Office by Dec. 7.