Mechanical forest thinning project to begin near South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is scheduled to begin mechanical forest thinning this week on approximately 75 acres located in two locations, one near High Meadows Trail and one near Cascade Properties in South Lake Tahoe. The Lake Valley Mechanical Contract is part of the South Shore Hazardous Fuels Reduction and Healthy Forest Restoration Project intended to reduce the risk of severe wildfire near neighborhoods and create healthier forests in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Nearby residents and visitors can expect to see vegetation crews, heavy equipment, tree removal and trucks hauling out materials via Pioneer Trail and Hwy 89. Work is expected to be completed by mid-July, 2024.

Mechanical thinning sometimes requires the closure of an area during operations due to hazards posed by heavy equipment and falling trees. No closures are planned currently, but recreationists are advised to use caution when accessing trails in this area.

In addition to temporary impacts to recreational access, other impacts from fuels reduction projects include changes to the appearance of Tahoe Basin forests. Treated areas look disturbed at first but recover visually within a few years.

The Record of Decision and other documents for this project may be found online on the South Shore Hazardous Fuels Reduction and Healthy Forest Restoration Project webpage. For more information, contact LTBMU Timber Contracting Officer, Robert Guebard .