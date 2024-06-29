Mechanical forest thinning project to begin on the West Shore

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) is scheduled to begin mechanical forest thinning (fuels reduction) on Monday, July 1, 2024, on approximately 355 acres located on the West Shore of Lake Tahoe near Blackwood Canyon and Paige Meadows. The Tahoe Pines Mechanical Contract is part of the West Shore Wildland Urban Interface Fuels Reduction Project and is intended to reduce the risk of severe wildfire and create healthier forests in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Nearby residents and visitors can expect to see vegetation crews, heavy equipment, tree removal and trucks hauling out materials via Highways 89 and 28. Work is expected to be completed by mid-October 2024.

Mechanical thinning sometimes requires the closure of an area during operations due to hazards posed by heavy equipment and falling trees. No closures are planned currently, but recreationists are advised to use caution when accessing trails in this area.

In addition to temporary impacts to recreational access, other impacts from fuels reduction projects include changes to the appearance of Tahoe Basin forests. Treated areas may look disturbed at first but recover visually within a few years.

For more information, contact LTBMU Timber Contracting Officer, Robert Guebard .