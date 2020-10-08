Meeks Bay voters have options despite no ballot drop boxes, voting centers

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County voters south of Meeks Bay and north of Emerald Bay at Lake Tahoe will have to drive to dropbox or polling locations to cast their votes or choose to send in their ballots by mail.

There are no polling or dropbox locations in that area, said a spokeswoman for the El Dorado County elections department.

Voters in those areas may drop off their ballots in neighboring communities in Placer County, but officials said those votes may not be counted in a timely manner, that the ballots would probably be sent to El Dorado County after Nov. 3.

“We’ve sent every registered voter who lives over there a ballot,” the election department spokeswoman said. “They are used to voting by mail.”

If voters in those areas would like to drop off their ballots early there are three drop box locations in South Lake Tahoe — South Lake Tahoe Library, located at 1000 Rufus Allen Blvd, is a 24-hour drive up location; Holiday Market at 2977 U.S. Highway 50 will have the dropbox open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Grocery Outlet at 2358 Lake Tahoe Blvd, is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be two voting centers available from Oct. 31 up to election day on Nov. 3, at Lake Tahoe Community College at 1 College Drive and at the California Conservation Corps at 1949 Apache Lane. Both centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Oct. 31-Nov. 2.

All drop boxes will be locked at 8 p.m. on election day.