Meet El Dorado County judge candidate Barlow

For the first time in eight years residents of El Dorado County will choose who they want to serve as their judge. Vacant judicial seats are commonly filled by appointment by the governor but on June 7 voters will decide between Lesley Gomes Barlow and Gary Slossberg for Superior Court Office 7.

Lesley Gomes Barlow



Barlow is a 15-year resident of Placerville who has worked as a deputy county attorney for El Dorado County and currently serves as such in Amador. She’s a single mother of three and an active member of the local faith community.

An honors graduate from McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento, Barlow has more than 20 years of legal practice inside and outside the courtroom, including a clerkship in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California. She has also appeared before the California Court of Appeal, Third District. Barlow’s legal experience includes private practice in established law firms in Silicon Valley and Sacramento before dedicating her career to public service in El Dorado and Amador counties.

“Barlow is aware that what happens inside the courtroom affects the community outside the courtroom,” reads a campaign statement. “She is nonpartisan with a faith-filled heart who is dedicated to building trust within her community.”

According to campaign organizers, among those endorsing Barlow is Placerville Police Chief Joseph Wren. In a letter to Barlow, Wren states, “I believe that once elected you will exercise a prudent judicial temperament and apply the law in a fair and balanced way, staying clear of judicial activism.”

Other local leaders supporting Barlow include District 2 Supervisor George Turnboo, District 3 Supervisor Wendy Thomas, El Dorado Irrigation District Director Brian Veerkamp, South Lake Tahoe city councilmember Tamara Wallace and El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley and Amador County Superior Court Judge Renee C. Day are also backing Barlow, according to campaign officials. “Lesley has been appearing in my courtroom regularly since September of 2017,” Day states. “I know her abilities well. As an advocate, she is strong and effective. She is respectful of all the parties and exercises her role with care. These are qualities you want in a judicial officer.”

Slossberg, Barlow’s challenger, has been a superior court commissioner for the county since November 2020. He previously served as the family law facilitator and self-help attorney for the court and as the attorney for Live Violence Free.

Find more information about Barlow’s campaign at lesleybarlowforsuperiorcourt.com.