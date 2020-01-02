Meet, greet and make tracks with Maddie Bowman this weekend at Sierra-at-Tahoe

Maddie Bowman will be at Sierra-at-Tahoe on Jan. 4-5.

Provided

Make New Year’s tracks in the snow with Olympic halfpipe gold medalist and South Lake Tahoe native Maddie Bowman.

The freeskiing Olympian and five-time X Games gold medalist, will be hanging out at her home mountain Sierra-at-Tahoe on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 4-5, signing posters, giving away merchandise and taking some laps.

On Saturday, Bowman will sign posters and mingle with guests from 9-11 a.m., have lunch in solstice Plaza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and out and about on the mountain from 1-3 p.m.

Subaru owners can show their keys at the tent from 9-11 a.m. for special Subaru merchandise, while supplies last.

From 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Subaru owners can swing by and show keys for more swag, meet Bowman, and enter a raffle to win a Subaru snowboard.

She, who was first put on skis at age 2 on a small slope behind her home mountain, is one of the most decorated female freeskiers in history, with seven X Games medals and multiple World Cup and Grand Prix victories.

Bowman won the gold medal in 2014 at Sochi, Russia and won gold medals at the X Games in 2013-16 and 2018.