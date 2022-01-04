Meet the Mayor & Mayor Pro Tem at the next Community Conversation

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – During the next City of South Lake Tahoe quarterly Community Conversation, residents will have an opportunity to meet Mayor Devin Middlebrook and Mayor Pro Tem Cristi Creegan, who were appointed to their respective positions in November 2021, and learn more about their priorities for the next year.

Public Works staff will also provide an update on continued snowplow operations and present helpful information on winter weather preparations as a follow-up to the snow operations Town Hall held on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

The event will be on Wednesday, January 12 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall (1901 Lisa Maloff Way). It is open to the public and will be streamed on Facebook Live.

Masks and social distancing are required for in-person attendance.