Meeting to discuss art on Lake Tahoe South Shore

The Tahoe Arts Alliance will host a meeting on the future art scene on Tahoe's South Shore.

The alliance is partnering with the Nevada Arts Council to host the meeting, which will be "to discuss the vision for arts and culture in Tahoe's bi-state South Shore region." Participants will assess the community's current cultural vitality and develop a vision for arts and culture for the next five to 10 years.

The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, March 13, is open to all residents and will be held at the Tahoe Mountain Lab from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with refreshments and socializing from 5-5:30 p.m.

The Tahoe Arts Alliance was formed in response to the needs of local artists, organizations and community members.