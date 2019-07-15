Meeting tonight to discuss parking issues in Incline Village

Single-lane closures are expected to start on Nevada Route 28 on April 30.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The Incline Village Crystal Bay Community 1st group is hosting a meeting to discuss parking issues.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation, 948 Incline Way in Incline Village.

The meeting is intended to identify and discuss actionable solutions to the community’s ongoing parking concerns.

A panel of key community leaders is expected at the meeting. According to Incline Village Crystal Bay Community 1st, the panel consists of Washoe County Commissioner Marsha Berkbigler, Washoe County Sheriff’s Lt. Sandra Barboza and another sheriff’s office official, Incline Village Constable Hans Keller, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Mark Regan and Chief Ryan Sommers, Allen Woolridge, supervisor of Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park, and Dale Conner, deputy administrator of Nevada State Parks.

Parking has become an issue of increasing concern in Incline Village, including along Nevada Route 28.