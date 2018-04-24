Meeting to focus on housing progress

The Mountain Housing Council of Tahoe Truckee will present its annual housing update at a meeting on April 28.

The meeting, which will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach, will cover the council's first year progress report, what the council is working on next, a discussion panel and a solutions pitch.

Collectively the Mountain Housing Council's 28 agencies, nonprofits and businesses have, according to a press release, already approved nearly 300 new achievable local housing units for construction, leveraged more than $40 million in funding for housing, and worked with employers, developers, and property owners to seek new solutions to the region's housing crisis.

Agenda topics for the April 28 meeting include:

Development fees and their impact on achievable local housing

A regional opportunity map that identifies potential sites for new housing

Regional adoption and potential impact of the Council's first policy recommendation: Achievable Local Housing definition

The impact of short-term rentals on the housing crisis

To find out more and to RSVP, go to mountainhousingcouncil.org.