Tahoe Regional Planning Agency hosting meeting on Loop Road ‘Main Street’ plan

This map shows the project area.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency is hosting an open house Tuesday on the U.S. 50 Main Street Management Plan.

The Main Street Management Plan pertains to the U.S. 50 South Shore Community Revitalization Project, more commonly referred to as the Loop Road. The plan calls for realigning U.S. 50 behind on the casino corridor and Heavenly Village area — from Pioneer Trail on the California side to Lake Parkway on the Nevada side. The current U.S. 50 alignment through the area is intended to become a “main street” area.

Tuesday’s informational meeting will include a series of stations where attendees can provide input on the planning stages, including draft streetscape options that incorporate bike lanes, pedestrian space, transit, parking and more.

The open house will take place Tuesday, Aug. 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel Tallac Room, 4130 Lake Tahoe Blvd. People are invited to drop in any time during the two-hour open house.