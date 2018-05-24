Memorial Day at Lake Tahoe: Food, live entertainment to experience during the holiday weekend

Memorial Day marks the start of a busy time at Lake Tahoe, essentially kicking off the summer activities that bring life to the region this time of year. Live entertainment, barbecues and family-friendly fun all define the season in the Sierra Nevada, and the days surrounding Memorial Day (Monday, May 28) are no exception.

Grab your buds and get ready: These are the celebrations to check out this weekend.

The Food

Red, White & Barbecue — Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, located in Stateline, is throwing a two-day bash in honor of Memorial Day. Festivities begin on Saturday, May 26, and feature a Lagunitas beer trailer, intimate beer garden, live entertainment, a barbecue and specialty drinks in the Guitar Plaza.

Fun lasts from 2-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and local talent The Connor Party performs from 4-6 p.m. on both days. The event is free to attend, but the drinks (provided by Lagunitas Brewing Company and Alpine Union's tap beer list) and food (prepared by the Hard Rock culinary team) range in cost.

Check out http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com for more.

Memorial Day BBQ — The Cork & More gets into the spirit with its own culinary event, featuring smoked tri-tip and chicken prepared by a special guest barbecue chef. The specialty foods store will also provide sides from its unique deli case, and a wine representative from El Dorado's 1850 Winery will be on site offering wine tastings.

The fun, however, doesn't stop there — singer/songwriter Robin Orr is set to perform live acoustic music at the barbecue, which is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 26.

The Cork & More is located at 1032 Al Tahoe Blvd. Learn more at http://www.thecorkandmore.com.

½ Off Summer Beer Sale — Stock up on your drinks for the season at Brewforia's summer beer sale, which began Friday, May 25, and continues through Monday, May 28. The Incline Village-based beer market and kitchen has all the ingredients necessary for a successful summer bash, so be sure to swing by and grab what you need.

Whether you're into beer, wine, cider or spirits, the catalog has it all. Additional details about pre-ordering and offered products are available at http://www.brewforia.com.

Brewforia Beer Market is found at 800 Tahoe Blvd. #2.

The Music

Summer Concert Series — Heavenly Village provides the largest free, family-friendly source of entertainment by means of its Summer Concert Series, which kicked off Friday, May 25. The music — which returns on Saturday and Sunday, May 26-27, and every weekend through Labor Day — takes over the common area in the village and begins at 5:30 p.m.

Revival, a group specializing in covering hits from the '60s through the '80s, takes the stage this Saturday, and Reno natives Left of Centre continue the Memorial Day fun with a country rock performance on Sunday. Grab food from one of the many nearby restaurants and settle in for a night of fun and entertainment.

More information is available at http://www.theshopsatheavenly.com.

'80s Prom — Go back in time with '80s tribute band New Wave Crave as it takes over Blu Nightclub inside MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa on Sunday, May 27. The night features a costume contest (complete with prizes), an appearance from DJ (R) Styles and more fun.

Guests must be at least 21 years of age in order to attend, and tickets range from $15-$17 (save money by purchasing ahead of time). Doors open at 8 p.m. — be prepared to dance your way through the night.

Visit http://www.montbleuresort.com to purchase tickets and learn more.

Memorial Day Weekend Hip-Hop — Skatehouse Skate Park gets into the mix of holiday entertainment with its Hip-Hop Night, which showcases talent including Logic One, Tip-C with Deeday, Abernasty, DJ Nolan and more.

This all-ages event, held at South Lake Tahoe's only place for indoor skateboarding, begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 26, and costs $8 to attend. Interested in the show? Check out the establishment's Facebook page (@skatetahoe) for the details.

Skatehouse Skate Park is found at 867 Eloise Ave.