Memorial Day kicks off week-long heatwave at Lake Tahoe

Boating Sunday afternoon on Lake Tahoe.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Memorial Day kicks off a heatwave and possible thunderstorms this week at Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno has high confidence that unusually warm temperatures are forecast as a “summer-like” high pressure builds over the region.

NWS said the first real heatwave of the year for several days in a row could lead to health impacts for vulnerable residents and those recreating outdoors.

High temperatures could reach about 20 degrees above normal and could exceed daily records.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Monday’s high is expected to reach 76 with light wind with an overnight low around 43.

Tuesday through Friday, the temps will reach into the 80s, with peak heat expected Wednesday (82) and Thursday (84).

Friday could have similar heat as NWS forecasts temps around 83; however, more clouds and thunderstorms could limit how hot it gets, NWS said.

The valley will be approaching triple digits.

Winds are expected to be 5 to 10 mph during the week.

Thunderstorms will also be in the mix starting Tuesday, especially over higher elevations. Residents should be prepared for lightning, downpours, sudden temperature drops, small hail, and strong outflow winds.

NWS said storms could impact outdoor recreation along with any outdoor pandemic response facilities. More numerous storms are possible on Friday and Saturday.

While the hot weather makes water look inviting, beware of fast rushing water in rivers and streams. Be prepared and be safe as the water temperature is frigid and could induce cold shock response which could be fatal.