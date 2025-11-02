Menopause: Knowledge is power

Menopause often feels like invisible chaos; changes are happening inside the body long before they’re visible on the outside. An essential part of navigating this transition is to start from the inside out. Knowing nutrient status and other health markers can provide a clearer picture of what’s happening. From there, a Registered Dietitian can help translate those results into practical guidance. Tools like body composition testing, which measure body fat and lean muscle mass, can also offer valuable insights for tailoring your health plan.

Equally important is recognizing that your approach to health may need to change during menopause. What worked in your 20s or 30s may no longer be effective — or sustainable. Hormonal shifts influence metabolism, muscle and bone density, mood, and even the body’s response to stress. Empowering yourself with knowledge about these changes gives you the power to make informed decisions, adapt effective strategies, and protect your long-term health.

Once you have that information, it’s time to prioritize where to begin. If sleep is a struggle, improving rest can create the energy and motivation needed to exercise or make healthy food choices. For some, nutrition is the most impactful place to start — whether that means balancing macronutrients, supporting gut health, or correcting deficiencies. For others, movement takes center stage, especially when it comes to protecting bone density and preserving muscle. And for many, stress management provides the foundation that makes all other changes more sustainable.

This process requires self-reflection. Menopause can be a powerful opportunity to pause and ask deeper questions: What do I need most right now? Where have I neglected myself over the years? Reconnecting with those answers is often the first step toward rediscovering the strongest, healthiest version of yourself.

Support also plays a critical role in making lasting changes. Behavior change rarely happens in isolation — encouragement and accountability are key. This might mean leaning on family, close friends, or healthcare professionals. Encouragingly, society is beginning to acknowledge menopause as an important part of women’s health and is creating space for open conversations. Women have much more support than previous generations. Menopause is real, but suffering is optional!

Menopause is not just an end but also a beginning — a chance to reset, reimagine, and rebuild. By starting from the inside out, embracing the knowledge that comes with this stage, and surrounding yourself with support, you can turn what feels like chaos into a powerful stage of transformation.

Liz Schenk, BS, MBA, NBC-HWC, is a Menopause Coaching Specialist.