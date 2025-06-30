Men’s Health Month: Prioritizing urological wellness for a better life

An issue in the kidney or urinary tract can be painful and inconvenient. It can disrupt day-to-day life and have a significant impact on overall well-being. While it may seem difficult to discuss, many urological issues have effective solutions and treatment options.

As we observe Men’s Health Month, it’s a perfect time to raise awareness about urological health — a critical component of men’s overall health that often goes overlooked. Open conversations and early screenings can make a world of difference in preventing complications and improving quality of life.

Here are some common medical concerns I see as a urologist. Many can escalate if left untreated, so the earlier they are addressed, the better the outcomes.

Kidney Stones. Kidney stones are one of the most common problems of the urinary tract — and one of the most painful. Early signs include painful urination, vomiting or nausea, and sharp pain in the back or belly. Depending on the type of stone, there are passive, medicinal, and surgical treatment options to eliminate this excruciating pain.

Overactive Bladder. A healthy bladder signals the brain when it is full or nearly full, and time to pee. If that urge signal is too early or too late, it may be a sign of an overactive bladder. Self-monitoring this issue is useful and if it persists, it helps to get it medically evaluated and treated.

Low Testosterone. Low levels of testosterone can cause excessive tiredness, irritability, depression, low sexual desire, and loss of hair and muscle mass. Some are born with low testosterone and others develop it over time due to aging, obesity, use of antidepressants or pain medications, or changes in metabolism. Both blood tests and a urological assessment can be helpful in diagnosing and navigating a treatment plan.

Erectile Dysfunction. Dysfunction affects approximately 30 million men (Urology Care Foundation). It can be caused by low testosterone, stress, blood flow issues, or a more serious issue like heart disease or diabetes. Finding the cause can help address the dysfunction problem, treat other underlying medical issues, and improve overall well-being.

Enlarged Prostate. As men age, the prostate will grow. Prostate enlargement can cause difficult or frequent urination impacting quality of life. It is also one of the earliest signs of prostate cancer, the most common cancer in men.

Diseases of the kidney and urinary tract remain a major cause of illness and death in the U.S. Over 37 million Americans are affected by chronic kidney disease and millions more are at risk (National Kidney Foundation).

This Men’s Health Month, I urge all men to take charge of their health. Avoid putting yourself or a loved one at risk. Schedule annual wellness check-ups and, if you or someone you know feels discomfort or unusual symptoms in the urinary tract or reproductive system, get it addressed in a timely manner.

Dr. Miriam Locke sees patients for a variety of urological issues at Barton Urology. For a complete list of services, visit BartonHealth.org or call 530.543.5400 to make an appointment.