Men’s Health: Why Feeling Fine Isn’t the Same as Being Healthy

Here’s a question for the fellows: How healthy are you? If you think your health is better than average, you might be mistaken.

But you’re not alone: A recent survey shows that most men are overly optimistic about how their health matches up with that of their peers. Unfortunately, that way of thinking could be dangerous.

What’s Unique About Men’s Health?

Heart disease, lung cancer, and prostate cancer are among the most common health conditions for men. Lifestyle choices, such as drinking and smoking, play a big role in men’s health, and family history may elevate your risk factors for certain diseases, such as colorectal cancer. A man’s life expectancy averages about 75 years (compared with women’s 80).

Why Do Screenings Matter?

Many diseases don’t have symptoms at first. It’s important to have checkups and screenings for conditions like diabetes and cancer, even if you feel fine. Annual visits with your provider can protect your health in other ways as well. Your provider can offer care to help prevent you from getting sick, such as vaccines and supplements. Bottom line: It’s always worth scheduling a visit— regardless of how your health compares with those around you.

Talk with your health care provider about testing for:

Cancer, including lung, prostate, and colorectal

Diabetes

High blood pressure and cholesterol

Sexually transmitted infections

Depression and other mental health conditions

Bone health problems

Dr. S. Bret Chipman is a board-certified family medicine physician seeing adult and pediatric patients at Barton Primary Care in South Lake Tahoe, California. For more information, visit BartonHealth.org or call 530.543.5623.