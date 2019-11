Mercury (black dot) passes in front of the sun Monday morning.

Provided / John Gomez

The planet Mercury passed in front of the sun Monday morning, something that happens about 13 times per century, according to NASA.

The next time it happens will be in November, 2032.

South Lake Tahoe photographer John Gomez captured this image from the South Shore using a Nikon D7100 850mm 1/250 f/11 ISO100.