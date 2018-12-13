Merry Days & Holly Nights gets underway at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

If you go …

The holiday season is a special time at ski resorts, and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is no different.

The resort's third annual Merry Days & Holly Nights — a 17-day celebration filled with spirited events and activities — gets underway Friday, Dec. 14.

"Merry Days & Holly Nights will bring Santa to town along with spectacular music and dance performances, horse-drawn sleigh rides, parties, fireworks to ring in the New Year and much more," states a press release from Squaw.

This year's celebration includes new activities and events, including disco tubing, a Christmas Eve dinner, sunset happy hours at High Camp and more. Those are in addition to the traditional favorites returning this year: brunch with Santa, skiing and riding with Jonny Moseley, retro and ugly sweater après parties, the Ice Garden & Train Rides, reindeer games scavenger hunts and farm to table dinners.

Merry Days & Holly Nights kicks off this weekend, Dec. 14-16, with a series of performances of "Twisted Nutcracker & Tale of the Rat King" by Truckee Dance Factory in the Olympic Village Lodge.

The show is a twist on the holiday classic, featuring "spectacular choreography of upbeat and passionate performances."

A pre-show reception with hors'd'ouvres and bar service is available at an additional cost. Tickets range in price from $15-$40 based on age and pre-show access. All performances start at 6:30 p.m.

The holiday celebration is packed with fun events, including in the days between Christmas and New Year's Eve. Visit squawalpine.com for a complete list of activities at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows this holiday season.