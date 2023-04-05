Meyers Advisory Council to receive updates on area projects

MEYERS, Calif. — The El Dorado County Department of Transportation will give an update on several projects on Wednesday during the Meyers Advisory Council meeting.

The department’s Senior Civil Engineer Donaldo Palaroan will provide updates on the roundabout at Pioneer Trail and U.S. Highway 50, San Bernardino Bike Path, Meyers water quality, Apache Avenue Complete Streets, Bike Path Plowing and Apache Avenue Crosswalk.

Also during the meeting, council member Adam Henriques is being asked by Chairman Trevor Coolidge to lead a discussion on council subcommittees.

Council member John Dayberry will provide an update on the Visitor’s Center and “Welcome to Meyers” sign.

Vice Chair Joseph Cardinale will provide an update on Tahoe Paradise Park.

The final item on the agenda is a discussion on transient occupancy tax which will be presented by Deputy Director of Tahoe Planning and Stormwater Division Brenden Ferry.

The meeting will be held in person at 4 p.m. at the California Conservation Corps building located at 1949 Apache Avenue and via Zoom at https://edcgov-us.zoom.us/j/86468394693 .