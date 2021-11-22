Meyers annual Tree Lighting Celebration set for Dec. 3

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The annual Tree Lighting Celebration in Meyers will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, in the Divided Sky Parking Lot.

The annual event, weather permitting, will feature Santa Claus arriving in a Calstar helicopter, a Christmas fire truck, hot chocolate and popcorn and Caldor Fire personnel will be honored.

The event is hosted by the Meyers Community Foundation.

For more information, visit http://www.meyerscommunityfoundation.org .