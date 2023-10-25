Meyers Elementary School staff pponsors Bread and Broth Monday Meal

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Dedicated and passionate are words that come to mind when thinking about the teachers and staff of Meyers Elementary School. According to their Vision and Mission statements, their efforts every day are to discover and foster the unique talents and potential of their students to bring about academic excellence, civic responsibility, and emotional & physical wellness of those in their care.

On Monday, 23, members of the Meyer Elementary School staff sponsored and volunteered at their Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorship and their inherent dedication and enthusiasm carried over into their assisting the B&B volunteers with their sponsorship meal’s setup, serving, and takedown/cleanup.

“Meyers Elementary strives to build positive, strong, and meaningful relationships with our community,” said Leah Stockton, the 1st grade teacher at Meyers Elementary. “Serving together at Bread & Broth was both heartwarming and a wonderful way to spend our evening together.”

Joining Leah were fellow teachers Stacy Hembree (3rd grade teacher) and Carmen Penaloza (4th grade teacher), and Meyers Elementary Principal, Joel Dameral. These folks represented all the members of Meyers Elementary School staff. Their support of Bread & Broth’s mission of easing hunger was very much appreciated by both the B&B volunteers and the 85 dinner guests who enjoyed a free hot, nutritious meal and the 3-4 bags of food to take home.

Bread and Broth thanks the staff at Meyers Elementary School for their dedication to their students and to helping feed their fellow community members.

To learn more about donating and volunteer opportunities, please visit Bread & Broth website http://www.breadandbroth.org .