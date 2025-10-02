Meyers Mountain Fall Festival returns
MEYERS, Calif. – The 2nd annual Meyers Mountain Fall Festival is coming to the Tahoe Paradise Park on Oct. 11-12.
With pumpkins, apples, artisan vendors, live music, fall flavors, certified farmers market, and family-friendly fun, the festival brings the cozy charm of Apple Hill right here to the basin.
The festival features local and regional artisans like South Lake Brewing Co., Crystal Basin Wines, and produce from Corley Ranch, as well as handmade goods at the Artisan Vendor Village. In its second year, it is quickly shaping up to be one of the biggest fall festivals in the Tahoe Basin.
Festival goers can don their flannels and dancing boots for live music with Bison & Jelly Bread on Saturday and Sierra Gypsies & Broken Compass Bluegrass on Sunday.
The event is family friendly with kid’s craft corner and pumpkin patch.
Pie-eating, corn-on-the-cob, and costume contests await those with a competitive spirit.
The fall festival is complete with fall eats and treats such as candy apples, pumpkin cookies, pies, and cider, along with a beer and wine garden.
The celebration takes place 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on both days.
To purchase tickets, visit, sunsnowevents.org/festivaldetails.
