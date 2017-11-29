Meyers Tree Lighting event scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1

Families looking for free, holiday-themed fun should head to Meyers on Friday, Dec. 1, for the seventh annual Tree Lighting.

The event, organized and hosted by the Meyers Community Foundation (MCF), will feature popcorn, hot chocolate and other goodies, according to a press release from MCF.

The event starts at 5 p.m. Friday in the Divided Sky/Downtown Café parking lot at 3200 U.S. 50 in Meyers.

The Christmas fire truck and Santa will return via the CALSTAR helicopter (weather and circumstance permitting), according to MCF. The event is free and open to the public.

MCF is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to improving life in Meyers through its support and promotion of creative and sustainable local projects and community-enhancing events.

Contact Rene Brejc of the Meyers Community Foundation at 530-545-0340 for more information about the event.