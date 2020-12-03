Meyers virtual tree lighting ceremony is on Friday

The annual Meyers Tree Lighting ceremony takes place virtually on Friday, Dec. 4.

Provided / Rene Brejc

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Meyers annual tree lighting ceremony is going virtual for 2020.

Join Meyers Community Foundation, Lake Valley Fire Protection District and Howie Nave to ring in the holiday spirit at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.

Nave, a local comedian and radio show host, will lead the countdown to light up the Meyers Community tree. Due to COVID-19, the ceremony has been moved to a virtual platform. Tune into http://www.facebook.com/MeyersCommunity/live at 6 p.m. to watch the ceremony streaming live.

The Meyers Community Foundation is encouraging all residents and businesses to make a special effort to decorate their homes and commercial buildings to add to the community holiday spirit.

They are also encouraging residents and businesses to share holiday lights on social media using the hashtag #lightsofmeyers.

For more information on the event, contact Rene Brejc of the foundation at 530-545-0340.