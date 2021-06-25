Michael Strahan to make inaugural appearance at ACC

Michael Strahanis making his first appearance at the ACC. (Provided)



STATELINE, Nev. — Two-time Emmy winner and Super Bowl champion Michael Strahan will make his inaugural appearance this year at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

Strahan currently co-hosts ABC’s “Good Morning America,” serves as an analyst for “FOX NFL Sunday,” hosts ABC’s primetime game show favorite “$100,000 Pyramid,” and has two apparel lines, MSX and Collection by Michael Strahan.

The tournament will be televised on NBC on July 9-11 at Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

Prior to joining the ranks of the top sports broadcasters in the country, Strahan enjoyed a spectacular NFL career that resulted in him being named to the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

After he retired from the NFL, Strahan co-founded SMAC Entertainment, a multi-dimensional talent management, music, branding and production company which has created a major presence in the sports and entertainment arena.

In 2015, Strahan introduced his apparel, a men’s and boys’ tailored, denim, accessories, luggage and shoe line.

In 2017, he expanded his brand further with MSX by Michael Strahan, a men’s and boys’ line that offers athleisure and workleisure. Going back to his roots, in 2020 he teamed up with The NFL and G-III Apparel to create MSX by Michael Strahan for NFL, a licensed apparel line for all 32 NFL teams. The Strahan lifestyle brand continues to grow with additional styles and categories with new retail partnerships such as Men’s Wearhouse and Moores Clothing for Men.

Strahan also has released his best-selling book, “Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide to Transforming Your Life,” which includes personal stories and motivational advice. Dedicated to many charitable works, Strahan donates his hands and heart to numerous charities including The USO, HELP USA and Merging Vets and Players.

He will be part of the tournament’s best-ever field alongside Justin Timberlake, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Charles Barkley and a lineup that represents 16 Hall of Famers, 13 Most Valuable Players, and 15 Cy Young Award winners. With Timberlake, Ray Romano and other entertainment celebrities, the field also represents multiple Emmy and Grammy Awards.

The tournament will be televised live on NBC and NBCSN with GOLF Channel surrounding tournament coverage with interviews and insights throughout the week.

Tickets are available online and in advance only at http://www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com . Multiple precautions will be in place to ensure the health and safety for all participants as a limited number of fans return to enjoy the action.

The American Century Championship features a purse of $600,000 and charity fundraising components that have produced over $5.5 million for nonprofits over the years. A first-place purse of $125,000 awaits the winner.

The battle for the 2021 title is slated to include standout golfers like two-time champion Tony Romo, three-time champion Mark Mulder, PGA Tour champions exemption competitor John Smoltz, and defending champion Mardy Fish, the U.S. Davis Cup Captain.

Also in the field and expected to contend for the title is World Golf and LPGA Hall-of-Famer Annika Sorenstam, back competing at the age of 50. Newcomers to the tournament include Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, two-time New York Giants Super Bowl Champion Justin Tuck and former New York Yankees star pitcher CC Sabathia.

For more tournament information, visit http://www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com .