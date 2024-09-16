Middle School Cross Country race highlighted by Incline runners

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Middle School Mountain Lions and the Lake Tahoe School Bobcats ran their hearts out last Friday against hundreds of middle schoolers from all over the region in the annual cross-country opener hosted officially by Lake Tahoe School.

The course, which covers most of the Ridgeline fields behind Incline Middle School and the Incline Village Disc Golf Course, is a grueling 1.5 mile run that tests the young racers endurance and toughness.

Both schools represented the village well as six racers finished in the top 12 and one racer earned the runner-up medal.

“It was a great day for our cross-country athletes,” LTS head coach Kris Nugent said. “Of course I’m super proud of our Bobcats, and at the same time I love seeing how well IMS represents.”

Nugent, who is also the head track coach at Incline High School, is extremely excited about the future of the runners in our town.

The leader of that excitement is 7th grader, Brooks Erikson. His time of 8:33:50 earned him the silver medal on the day. Right behind him with a time of 9:21:50 was fellow Bobcat, Miles Cooper, and Incline Middle School’s top 7th grade runner, Caleb Carsman. Both boys tied for 9th place.

The Eighth-grade girls race always finishes the day and our village had 4 young ladies crack the top 20 out of 50 racers. Leading the way was LTS student, Elisabeth Higginbotham, with an 11th place finish and a time of 10:53. Following her was LTS classmate, Georgia McLeod, with a time of 11:12.60. Lily Meinert was Incline Middle Schools top finisher with a time of 11:49.70, good enough for 17th place.

Lake Tahoe School girls cross country. Provided

Rounding out the local runners was Swanly Kopatsy with a time of 11:54.80 and 20th place.

Finally, the Eighth-grade boys race was an exciting competition where the local boys ran well and finished with three top ten finishers.

Soloman McMahan from Incline Middle School led the charge with a sixth-place finish and a time of 9:00.30. LTS Bobcat, Kade Wolfe ran a very strong 9:22.60 for his 1.5 miles and finished in 8th place. Kade’s LTS classmate, Jenner Piro, finished as the tenth fastest racer with a time of 9:30.20.

The middle school country season has one race a week all over Lake Tahoe and the Carson area. The season culminates with their TAH-NEVA Championships in the South Lake Tahoe area in early October.