Middlebrook named mayor for South Lake Tahoe, Creegan mayor pro tem

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In keeping with city of South Lake Tahoe tradition, Devin Middlebrook has been promoted to mayor from mayor pro tem.

Devin Middlebrook



The council unanimously supported Middlebrook for the position and he steps into the role immediately, and is running the rest of the Tuesday, Dec. 7, City Council meeting.

Councilmembers Cody Bass and Cristi Creegan put their names forward for mayor pro tem, which would set them up for taking on the title of mayor next year.

Cristi Creegan



Several concerns about Bass taking on the role were raised by the council. With Bass being up for re-election in 2022, Middlebrook expressed concern with Bass either not running or not being elected, which would break the continuity of the roles.

Councilmember Tamara Wallace also brought up concerns with Bass’ schedule. He is the owner of Tahoe Wellness, and she was concerned he wouldn’t have time to run a business and be mayor pro tem.

Bass said he was currently planning on running again and, because he is a business owner, he can make his own schedule.

Still, the council voted 4-1 to assign Creegan the role, with Bass providing the no vote.