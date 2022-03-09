Midweek storm at Tahoe to bring strong winds, snow showers

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A storm headed to Lake Tahoe this week will bring snow showers, gusty northerly winds and a period of cooler temperatures.

The National Weather Service in Reno on Wednesday morning issued a special weather statement and a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at 4 a.m. Thursday and lasts for 12 hours.

Snowfall totals are expected to be on the light side, but the service said “these types of systems are notorious for relatively low predictability — especially when it comes to snow amounts.”

Motorists should be ready for possible winter driving conditions on Thursday that may affect the morning commute.

Gusty winds will begin Wednesday afternoon with northern gusts up to 40 mph possible for valleys and Lake Tahoe and up to 100 mph over exposed Sierra ridges.

On Thursday, eastern wind gusts will reach up to 40 mph creating waves up to 4 feet that will crash into the West Shore. Those in small boats, kayaks and paddle boards may want to stay off the lake until better conditions prevail.

With an expected high temperature of 32 on Thursday as the “slider” storm moves out of the region, the wind chill in the Sierra is likely to be around 0 to minus-25. Extended exposure could result in frostbite.

After Thursday’s overnight low of about 20, the temps start warming up into the weekend.

Friday through Saturday the high is expected to be about 50 with lows in the upper 20s.

The service in the extended forecast shows some possible precipitation early next week, a mix of rain and snow.