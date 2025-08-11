Midyear Philanthropic Impact Report from El Dorado Community Foundation

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Each year, the El Dorado Community Foundation facilitates eleven competitive grant cycles and two competitive letter of inquiry cycles. At this time of the year, eight of those competitive grant cycles and both letter of inquiry cycles have distributed funding to nonprofits that have been chosen by the various committees that administer these different grants.

The various community-based committees consider the nonprofit applicants and make their decisions about who will receive funding in different ways, but the result is that hundreds of thousands of dollars in impact is distributed the fund the most critical needs faced by our community. These dollars fund programs for children, animals, veterans, the elderly, the unhoused, and so much more.

So far this year, competitive grant funding has been distributed by El Dorado Hills Area Foundation, Women’s Fund El Dorado, Tahoe Women’s Community Fund, Endow El Dorado, Friends of Seniors, Hearts & Minds Educational Technology Foundation, GIVE Tahoe, Veteran’s TOT, and the two letter of inquiry cycles, Pay It Forward Project and Sierra Nevada Foundation. The combined total of this impact in 2025 is over $771,000.

The El Dorado Community Foundation is honored to facilitate these grant processes that generate so much impact for the community, but the real stars of the show are the countless community volunteers making up the various committees and memberships of these competitive granting funds under the umbrella of the Foundation.

El Dorado Community Foundation houses over 300 funds under its umbrella, and they all generate community impact in different ways. The funds highlighted here are only a small handful of those, but their combined impact each year is enormous, and allows our nonprofit community to continue serving the needs of some of El Dorado County’s most vulnerable populations.

El Dorado Community Foundation is dedicated to strengthening our community both now and for future generations. Facilitating these granting cycles is one of many ways they fulfill that mission and Amplify Good in El Dorado County. The next grant cycles at the Foundation are opening on August 28. Visit eldoradocf.org for more information.