Mild temps, wind this week for Lake Tahoe; Storm chances rise on weekend

A view of Lake Tahoe Monday morning from Homewood Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a weekend of cool weather, strong winds and a bit of snow, temperatures will rebound to seasonal averages to start the week at Lake Tahoe.

The wind howled over the weekend, especially over ridge tops. Heavenly Mountain Resort recorded a 74 mph wind gust at 2 a.m. Saturday.

A weak midweek storm has fizzled over the last few days and the basin will likely see lots of clouds, but also lots of sun heading into the weekend where chances rise for rain and snow showers.

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures this week to range from the mid 50s to low 60s with winds ranging from 5-10 mph through Wednesday.

The overnight lows throughout the week will be below freezing with temps in the mid to high 20s into the weekend.

A few days ago the forecast showed a weaker system developing Tuesday night into Wednesday but the trajectory has shifted and the impacts to the region will be minimal with any precipitation mainly confined to the Sierra crest in northeastern California and northwestern Nevada, the service said.

Dry and mild conditions return for the latter half of the week, ahead of another potential system on Sunday.

The extended forecast shows a chance of rain and snow showers Saturday night into Sunday with the snow level anywhere from 7,000 to 8,500 feet.