‘Millionaire Maker’ author pays over $570,000 in SEC case

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Loral Langemeier, a local author and financial advisor who runs the company Live Out Loud Inc., was ordered to pay a total monetary judgment of $576,109.28 after a case charged her and the company with acting as unregistered brokers, selling securities in unregistered offerings and failing to disclose they were receiving commission on those sales.

The case was filed in 2022, where the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that between at least 2016 through 2018, Langemeier convinced clients to liquidate their conservative investments to reinvest in risky and unregistered oil and gas offerings. In exchange, Langemeier and Live Out Loud received sales commissions of up to 10% that were undisclosed to these clients. Langemeier also received a payout of $279,854 from holding equity stakes in two of the investment vehicles she recommended to clients.

These securities and investment vehicles were sponsored by Resolute Capital Partners LLC (RCP) and Homebound Resources LLC, and their representatives appeared as guest speakers at Live Out Loud seminars. Langemeier never disclosed that she and her company had ties with RCP and Homebound, thus deeming her an unregistered broker on their behalf.

The case also states that the clients suffered significant losses from these investments, and the issuers of the securities failed to make distribution of profits to equity investors, stopped making regular interest payments on debt instruments and/or refused to return principal when promissory notes sold to investors came due. The issuers also conditioned partial returns of principal to investors on signing non-disclosure agreements.

In 2022 when the case first was filed, William Uchimoto, Langemeier’s attorney, told the Tribune that he felt Langemeier fell into the “finder” exemption laid out by the SEC, because she was merely providing leads to RCP. Uchimoto said they would file for a summary judgement, asking the judge to throw out the case. Langemeier also refused a settlement, as she felt it was an admission of guilt.

Langemeier has never been registered as a broker-dealer with the Commission or any state regulator, and has not been associated with a registered broker-dealer since 2006. Live Out Loud has never been registered with the Commission or any state securities regulator in any capacity.

Langemeier, through Live Out Loud, received at least $407,807 in undisclosed commissions from RCP and Homebound during 2016 to 2018. On February 16, 2024, the court found that Langemeier and LOL sold securities in unregistered offerings in violation of Sections 5(a) and (c) of the Securities Act of 1933, failed to register as securities brokers in violation of Section 15(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and failed to disclose financial conflicts of interest to advisory clients in violation of Section 206(2) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

The court ordered her to pay a disgorgement of $3,000 less than she received in commissions at $404,807, a prejudgment interest of $121,302.28 and a civil penalty of $50,000 for a total of $576,109.28.

An SEC spokesperson said, “We decline comment beyond our public filings on the matter.”

The Tribune reached out to Langemeier and Uchimoto for comment and did not receive responses from either party.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.