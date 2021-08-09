Minden man faces felony in bondage site hook-up with Tahoe teen

A 59-year-old Minden man was ordered Friday to stay away from a 16-year-old Lake Tahoe girl he met on a bondage web site.

David Tillotson was arrested on Tuesday evening after he told a Douglas County investigator that he’d proposed to the girl.

According to the investigation report, Tillotson would pick the girl up near her home and bring her to Douglas where he took photos of her tied up. The girl said she’d told Tillotson she was 18 and that the relationship was consensual.

Both told investigators that Tillotson didn’t know her true age until they were stopped on July 27 by the Nevada Highway Patrol, and she identified herself. On Aug. 3 he told an investigator that he planned to keep seeing the girl.

On Friday, Tillotson was released on his own recognizance with a GPS device and ordered to give up any electronic devices he had.