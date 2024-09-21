Misguided call to privatize IVGID’s Assets (Opinion)

The Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) is at a critical juncture, and the choice is clear: either outsource the management of the District and privatize our community’s recreational assets; or revitalize and improve the existing model that has served us well for decades. Judith Miller’s September 7 opinion piece in the Tribune advocating for outsourcing and privatization ignores the core values that IVGID embodies, misrepresents the facts, and offers a short-sighted solution that could irreversibly harm our community.

Miller paints IVGID’s recreation facilities as mere “tourist attractions,” burdening local homeowners. This argument disregards the reality that these amenities are primarily designed to benefit ALL the residents of Incline Village and Crystal Bay. The assertion that local homeowners are unfairly shouldering the cost ignores the fact that, far from being a financial drain, investment in these amenities offers property owners, residents, and their families year-round recreational opportunities that enrich their quality of life, and substantially increase their property values.

Contrary to Miller’s claims, a significant majority of those who use these amenities are residents and their guests, not tourists. For instance, only 30% of golf rounds at IVGID’s courses are played by tourists, who pay commercial rates that subsidize discounted fees for residents. This balanced approach ensures access for locals while still allowing tourists to contribute financially to sustaining these amenities.

Miller also calls for outsourcing and/or privatizing these community assets, suggesting that private businesses could run them more efficiently. However, these options would most likely lead to higher costs for residents and loss of control over our facilities. History has shown that when public assets are managed by or sold to profit-driven corporations, they raise fees and limit access. Increasing the charges for use of Incline’s amenities to the point where they are out of reach for many renters and residents on fixed income could transform the portfolio of amenities that benefit our entire community into exclusive stand-alone facilities that benefit only those who can afford these higher fees.

While it’s true that IVGID has faced challenges in financial reporting and internal management: two audits have shown no evidence of fraud or malicious intent. These issues are largely the result of staffing shortages and disruptions caused by the very group advocating for privatization. Instead of continuing to dismantle IVGID’s management structure, IVGID’s Board should: focus on supporting a revitalized district and staff, continue to improve internal controls and management practices, abstain from the accusations of malfeasance and ineptitude that has undermined the morale of District employees, and give the staff room to do their work.

The upcoming Board of Trustees election will be pivotal in determining IVGID’s future. Meanwhile, Michaela Tonking, Michael “Mick” Homan, and Michelle Jezycki are committed to reinvigorating IVGID and preserving its role as a steward of our community’s recreation assets. The path we choose will have lasting consequences for our community, and we must make the right choice.

Incline Village is frequently ranked as one of the best small towns in the United States for a reason—because we have invested in our community. Privatizing our assets would undermine this progress and jeopardize our town’s future. Let’s move forward together, supporting a stronger, more accountable IVGID that serves all its residents.

Correction: In our opinion comments in the 9/20/2024 Tribune article titled ‘Misguided call to privatize IVGID’s assets’ we inadvertently errored in saying that candidates Harry Swenson and Frank Wright were in favor of outsourcing management and/or privatization of IVGID’s assets. We should have omitted this reference to privatization, and we have asked the Tribune to update the record. We apologize for this misstatement.

Myles Riner and Kristie Wells