Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization crowns 75th anniversary Miss Nevada & Miss Nevada’s Teen

STATELINE, Nev. – The Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization announced the 75th Diamond Anniversary Title Holders, crowned on Friday, June 21 at Bally’s Lake Tahoe, in Stateline, Nevada.

Miss Nevada, Karrina Ferris, 21, crowned the 75th Anniversary Miss Nevada was born and raised in Carson City, Nevada and is recent graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, holding a Bachelors of Arts in History with a minor in Political Science. Karrina is currently applying to and receiving offers from numerous Law Schools where she will work to earn her Juris Doctorate with the ultimate goal of becoming a Nevada State Legislator and eventually Nevada State Senator.

Karrina is looking forward to a year of service promoting her Community Service Initiative, “Inform to Reform: Educating America’s Future.” Ferris has already won $18,000 in scholarships throughout her participation in the Miss America Opportunity. She will go on to compete at the Miss America Competition in January of 2025.

Karrina Ferris, 21 Provided

“Since I was six years old, the Miss America Opportunity has served as a force for good in my life.” said Miss Nevada, Karrina Ferris. “It has instilled in me a love for community service, taught me the importance of perseverance, and has given me leadership skills that serve me every single day in both my personal and professional life. I’m honored to serve as a representative for this program, and to share it with other young women across my state.”

Miss Nevada’s Teen, Ava Iltchev, 16, crowned the 19th Miss Nevada’s Teen, was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an incoming senior at Laurel Springs School, and has ambitions of attending the University of San Diego to pursue her dreams of becoming an occupational therapist! Ava is passionate about assisting and ending in the fight against teen homelessness and through her organization “The Scholars Haven” she works to address just that. Ava will compete at the Miss America’s Teen Competition in January of 2025 where she will add even more scholarship money to her already $4,500 in scholarships earned after only her first year as a participant in the organization.

Ava Iltchev, 16 Provided

“Being involved in the Miss America Opportunity has always been a dream of mine.” said Ava Iltchev, the newly crowned Miss Nevada’s Teen. “Growing up watching women who were as intelligent and successful as they were beautiful pushed me to join. With the hard work and dedication, I have put in this past year I was able to receive invaluable life lessons, such as communication skills, building a personal brand and a serving mindset. I am so ecstatic to embark on this new journey as Miss Nevadas Teen.”

Follow their year on Instagram and Facebook @MissAmericaNV and @MissAmericasTeenNV or at MissNevada.org .