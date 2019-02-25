Missing El Dorado Hills woman found dead in vehicle parked at local church

Brooke Harris of El Dorado Hills, reported missing since Valentine's Day, has been found dead inside her vehicle parked at a church in Placerville, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

The tragic discovery Wednesday brought to a close the focused search that captured the public's interest, with comments and theories on social media including the often repeated hope that Harris would be found safe and unharmed.

Harris, 49, reportedly a nurse by profession, was pronounced dead by emergency responders from an area fire department after being called to the scene on Missouri Flat Road by sheriff's deputies.



It was not specified who found the woman's body inside the vehicle, although the sheriff's office did say it was "someone from the church" or someone who worked there, possibly "passing by."

Also not being released by the sheriff's office is the name of the church where the tragedy unfolded, with the sheriff's office public information officer explaining that deputies "do not normally give the exact location where incidents occurred."

PIO Sgt. Anthony Prencipe added that the possible cause of death awaits results of an autopsy, at which point he is hoping to have more details. Initial information is that there is no outward sign of trauma that would indicate foul play.

Harris last was seen by her daughter Feb. 13, but she made a phone call to her husband the next day, Feb. 14, according to earlier information from the sheriff's office.

Deputies apparently received information that she had been at Red Hawk Casino in Shingle Springs that day, where her image was captured by security cameras, according to sheriff's investigators. She appeared to be alone at the casino, officers said.

A casino security camera recorded her and her gray Toyota Highlander at 4:30 p.m. in the parking structure and she had not been in contact with anyone since, information released by the sheriff's office states.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 4:30 in the afternoon Wednesday to a report of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle at the church.