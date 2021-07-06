Missing Minden teen’s body found at bottom of cliff

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The body of a missing Minden teenager was located on Monday after a three-day search in the Eldorado National Forest.

On July 3, deputies responded to a report of a missing camper, Haydn Miguel, 17, in the West Carson River drainage on the east side of Lost Lakes.

Sheriff’s deputies and Alpine County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue started a search of the area that lasted throughout the day on Sunday, July 4. SAR teams from around the state responded to the emergency, said a press release.

About 40 volunteers and search managers participated in the search.

On July 5, Alpine County SAR K9 units were deployed into the West Carson River drainage on the eastside of Lost Lakes. After searching for about two hours that morning, Miguel was found deceased about 300 feet below the cliff’s edge.





“The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office offers our deepest condolences and sympathies to Haydn’s family and friends,” Alpine County Undersheriff Tom Minder said in a press release. “The Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank those agencies that responded and those volunteers who spent their time diligently working to bring Haydn back to his family.”

Questions regarding the search can be directed to the sheriff’s office at 530-694-2231.