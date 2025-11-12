Mobile veterinarian, vetJamie, brings at-home animal care to Lake Tahoe residents

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Jamie K. Anderson, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, cultivated a never-ending passion for animals.

“I grew up in Minnesota, outside of Minneapolis, riding horses, chasing cats in barns,” Anderson said. “I’ve always loved animals.”

Anderson took her love for animals and went on to graduate from Colorado State University, one of the top veterinary programs in the country.

Jamie K. Anderson, DVM, is available by appointment Provided/Jamie Anderson

From farm animals to house animals to race horses, Anderson has seen it all. When an opportunity arose for her to do veterinary house calls for dogs and cats in San Francisco, Anderson left Breckenridge, but was keen on living in a mountain town with a similar community. She set her sights on Tahoe.

After going through an acquisition last year, the company Anderson was working for went under. “It was around that same time I decided to do my own practice,” said Anderson.

Currently, there are no animal care facilities in South Lake Tahoe that are open on Sundays, making vetJamie a much needed practice for the area.

“I really like my clientele and being in the home, and the service it provides for the animals, they are so much more comfortable in certain scenarios.”

Anderson offers a variety of services such as in-home hospice care, euthanasia for dogs and cats, blood draws, vaccines, and more. Additionally, Anderson is starting a new program called Gentle Dental. “It’s at home,” said Anderson, “Going through and doing a deep prophylaxis on the teeth.”

Anderson travels around by jeep, and in the back is a custom veterinary box which has a number of needed equipment and treatments for at-home vet visits.

vetJamie’s custom-made mobile veterinary box Victoria Mastrocola/Tahoe Daily Tribune

For situations like in-home euthanasia, Anderson notes how special the service is. “I work with a crematorium where I hand deliver everything, so they come with me, they’re at my home and I return them a week or two later. I’ve found a way to become really compassionate for those scenarios, because nobody wants to have their last memory with their dog getting into a car. It’s very special to just be peaceful at home.”

Offering virtual visits and same-day visits, for Nevada and California residents, Anderson is helping close the gap on emergency care and weekend needs for animals, and much needed relief for owners.

vetJamie is by appointment only and has Sunday through Tuesday available for pet-owners in need of vet care.

To learn more about her services, visit vetJamie.com . To make an appointment, call (530) 453-9131.