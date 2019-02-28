.moe performs at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa Lake Tahoe

Over the past three decades, moe. has toured with some of the biggest names in music. In the course of doing so, the band has cemented its own legacy as a prominent name in the world of progressive rock.

And if you have the chance to see them live, you better not make the mistake of passing on, as Rolling Stone described, this "legendary jam band."

The band's music is a cocktail of rock sounds, ranging from the melodic to the groovy to the blow-the-roof-off, sometimes in the same song. Chances are you'll find yourself comparing them to a slew of some of the greatest rock artists in history while listening to just one song. (Is that an Allman Brothers' riff? Am I listening to Pink Floyd? Canned Heat? Zappa?)

"moe. is the preeminent progressive rock band on the music scene today — a quintet of world class musicians, whose creative output equals that of their longevity," states the band's online bio.

That quintet consists of Al Schnier and Chuck Garvey on guitars and vocals, Rob Derhak on bass and vocals, Jim Loughlin on percussion and vibes, and Vinnie Amico on drums.

Together they've strung together an impressive career littered with songs that, while outside the mainstream of radio play pop, will hook into your head and stay there, whether with a catchy chorus or infectious guitar solo.

Check them out. If you find yourself enjoying their stuff, at all, then do yourself a favor and see them live. Because as great as their studio albums sound, it's nothing compared to a live .moe show.

There's a reason these guys are regulars on the festival circuit, performing at some of the biggest gatherings in the country.

.moe performs at MontBleu Thursday, March 7. And with tickets under $35 (before taxes and fees) this is a literal steal.

Learn more about .moe at moe.org/band.