Moe. to play Sunday at Crystal Bay Casino

Moe. returns to Crystal Bay.

Provided

If you go ... What: moe. When: 9 p.m., Sunday March. 1 Where: The Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino (14 State Route 28, Crystal Bay) Tickets: $30 Info: www.moe.org/music

Jam band, moe. will take the stage in North Lake Tahoe at 9 p.m., Sunday, March 1, inside the Crown Room at the Crystal Bay Club Casino.

This progressive rock band that expresses showmanship and intrinsic songwriting is a mixture of melodic guitar riffs with rhythms. The band has been signed with Sugar Hill Records from the start of their musical journey. Their initial fanbase sprouted in a small, local bar in Buffalo, NY.

Not long after, moe. headlined Radio City Music Hall.

The band has played at several music festivals such as Bonnaroo, All Good and High Sierra Music Festival. They have also played at festivals in Japan and Germany.

They also have promoted their own festivals such as Summer Camp, Snoe.down, and moe.down. Rolling Stones has referred to them as a “legendary jam band.”

The band is made up of Vinnie Amico, Rob Derhak, Chuck Garvey, Jim Loughlin, and Al Schnier.

The band has shared the stage with prominent and diverse musicians like the Allman Brothers, Dave Matthews Band, The Who, Robert Plant and Government Mule.

moe. has produced over 24 albums over the last three decades.

Tickets to the show are $30 and are available at Ticketmaster.com. For more information on the band visit, http://www.moe.org/music.