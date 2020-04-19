Monday is final day to apply for city’s transformational change committee
The City of South Lake Tahoe is currently accepting applications for community members to join the newly formed transformational change sub-committee.
The sub-committee is focused on developing second and third economies for the city.
The committee is proposing to bring together a diverse and innovative group of community stakeholders, thought leaders, and experts to implement policies, programs, and projects today that will have long term ben- eficial impacts for South Lake Tahoe over the next 50 years.
Applications are being accepted until April 20 at 5 p.m.
