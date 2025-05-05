Monday Meal hosted by SLT Moose Lodge #1632

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Want to have a good time and also serve the community, take a look at the South Lake Tahoe Moose Lodge #1632 located on Eloise Avenue. The lodge is part of a nation-wide fraternal and service organization that encourages members to create life-long friendships through activities and service for the communities in which they live.

Since 2015, the members of the Moose Lodge #1632 have been demonstrating their commitment to serving the Lake Tahoe South Shore community by sponsoring an annual Bread & Broth (B&B) Monday Meal Adopt A Day of Nourishment (AAD). This year, the Moose Lodge hosted the Monday Meal on April 28th along with members of the Women of the Moose, a unit of Moose International who collaborate with members of the Moose Fraternity to provide a helping hand to those in need.

Left to right: Merete Smith, Dana Boatwright, Pat Frega, Angie Keil, Kathleen Hicks, Christian Hicks. Provided / Bread & Broth

The Moose Lodge’s Monday Meal was a well-attended dinner where 126 dinner guests enjoyed a delicious, full-course meal and took home bags filled with healthy food to supplement meals later in the week. To help the B&B volunteers to ready the dinner service, the Moose Lodge AAD volunteer team members, Dana Boatwright, Christian and Kathelen Hicks, Angie Keil, and Merete Smith, arrived at 3 p.m. eager to help the B&B volunteers perform the tasks of bagging and arranging food for the ‘giveaway’ tables, working the meal serving line from 4 to 5 p.m., and ending their service time by helping with the meal’s takedown and cleanup. Regular B&B Monday Meal volunteer, Pat Frega, is also a Moose Lodge member who organized the AAD sponsorship and also participated in the meal service that the Moose Lodge sponsored.

“Another amazing meal served by Bread & Broth,” exclaimed Kathleen. “The dinner event is so organized and everyone is so helpful.” It was great to have the Moose team provide incredible service and bring their cheerful presence while doing good work supporting the Moose International Fraternity’s annual campaign slogan of “moving forward, giving back.”

According to Anie Keil, “The members of the Moose Lodge are honored to be a part of todays’ meal, and we want to thank you for the opportunity to serve and we will be back.” Bread & Broth is honored to be a part of the community service that the Moose Lodge is committed to giving back to the Lake Tahoe South Shore community members.