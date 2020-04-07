Monday snowfall sets record for Reno airport; Lake Tahoe gets more than a foot

A view of Stateline and Lake Tahoe's East Shore from above the Power Line Trail in South Lake Tahoe.

The latest storm in the Sierra set a snowfall record for the date at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

The National Weather Service says the 1.3 inches of snow recorded Monday tripled the old record of .4 inch set on April 6, 1982.

The late season storm dumped more than a foot of snow around Lake Tahoe and nearly 3 feet in the southern Sierra at the Mammoth Mountain resort south of Yosemite National Park.

More than 2 inches of snow fell in northwest Reno and up to 5 inches in northeast Sparks.

A warming trend is forecast to push the mercury to near 70 degrees in Reno by Friday and to about 60 at Lake Tahoe.

The late snowfall provided a boost to an otherwise dismal snowpack in the Sierra this winter. A series of storms in late March added about a half-foot of precipitation to the total in the Lake Tahoe and Truckee River basins, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Those events added 22% to the snowpack according to a previous Tribune report, and April started at 70% percent of normal.