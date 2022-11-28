Monitor Pass scheduled to close at noon Wednesday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Ahead of winter storms headed for the region this week, Caltrans plans to close State Route 89 from the junction of SR-4 to U.S. Highway 395 (Monitor Pass) at noon Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Caltrans will evaluate and determine whether to reopen Monitor Pass or keep it closed for the winter season after the storms pass. The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy snow in the mountains Wednesday night into Thursday and a second storm Saturday into Sunday.

SR-4 (Ebbetts Pass), SR 108 (Sonora Pass) and SR-120 (Tioga Pass) in Yosemite National Park are closed for the winter.

Motorists are advised to be prepared when traveling in areas subject to hazardous conditions. All vehicles, including those with four-wheel drive or snow tires, must carry chains and be prepared to install them when traveling during snowy weather.

For the latest information on road closures and conditions, visit the Caltrans QuickMap website at Quickmap.dot.ca.gov or download the app.

The Road Condition Hotline is 1-800-427-7623.