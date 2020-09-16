Montbleu cancels 42nd annual Freaker’s Ball due to COVID-19

A previous Freaker's Ball at Montbleu.

Provided / MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa

Lake Tahoe’s longest-running Halloween party will go on hiatus in 2020.

Originally scheduled to take place Saturday, Oct. 31, MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa said it will be unable to host the 42nd annual Freaker’s Ball due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines in effect statewide.

According to MontBleu General Manager, Tim Tretton, “We look forward to hosting the largest Halloween bash in Lake Tahoe every year and now look forward to the extended time to plan the best one yet in 2021. At this time, our main focus remains on the health and safety of our team members and guests so we can Stay Safe to Stay Open.”

The Annual Freakers Ball is typically held on the last Saturday in October from dusk until dawn throughout various venues inside MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa. Guests, ages 21 and over, come dressed to impress in every type of costume from cute to quirky or extremely creepy for a chance to win their share of over $10,000 in cash and prizes.

As Lake Tahoe’s longest running and largest Halloween bash in town, the event appeals to locals and tourists alike thanks to multiple mega parties featuring local and regional DJs, live entertainment, laser lights, drink specials and VIP table/bottle service as well as exclusive room packages,

MontBleu Resort reopened June 4, 2020, with a comprehensive Health and Safety plan.