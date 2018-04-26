MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa’s Wrestling Night welcomes WWE stars

Wrestling takes over the MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa showroom on Saturday, April 28, as the venue welcomes stars such as Bret "The Hitman" Hart and Jake "The Snake" Roberts for meet and greets, autograph sessions, and live fights that begin at 8 p.m.

In addition to Hart and Roberts, the packed evening also features Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake, The Warlord, and other stars.

Prior to the fight card's start, Wrestling Night welcomes guests for a VIP Meet & Greet at 4 p.m. Attendees have the opportunity to take a picture and interact with Hall of Famers including The Hitman, The Snake, The Barber and The Warlord. These wrestlers will not be participating in the fights later in the evening — which means the meet and greet is your one chance to catch them in person.

The fight card includes Carlito, Brian "The F-N Machine" Cage, Chelsea Green, Shotzi Blackheart, Pogo The Clown, Mustafa Aseed, El Chupacabra, Reno Scum, The Commandos and Luchador X.

VIP ringside tickets cost $50, and regular seated admission is available for $35. Prices do not include tax or fees, and purchases are conducted online via Ticketmaster.

Wrestling Night is open to guests of all ages. Doors open at 7 p.m. for live fights. Learn more about the event online at http://www.montbleuresort.com.

The venue is located at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline.