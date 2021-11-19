Montbleu transitioning into Bally’s Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. – Bally’s Corporation this week officially kicked off its rebranding of Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa by changing the property’s name to Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino & Hotel and implementing its all-new rewards players club program. The property-wide rebrand, which Bally’s expects to complete during the first half of 2022, will also include new Bally’s dice, cards, gaming chips, table game layouts, and both interior and exterior signage.

George Papanier, president of retail at Bally’s, said, “We are proud to bring the Bally’s brand to Lake Tahoe, and it’s an exciting time for our customers and team members. I’d like to thank the State of Nevada for its collaboration throughout this process, and I’d also like to recognize our team members for their contributions to this significant endeavor.”

The all-new Bally Rewards, a four-tiered card program, and guests can pick up their new players club cards. All existing rewards will be transferred to members’ new rewards cards.

To celebrate the rollout of the new players club program, a $10,000 Bally’s Free Play Giveaway will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Bally’s will announce its official plans for a grand opening celebration in the first quarter of 2022.

For more information, visit http://www.ballyslaketahoe.com .