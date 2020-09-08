MOOP the Lake holding several beach cleanups around Tahoe

MOOP THE LAKE 2020 Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 8-11 a.m., Donner Lake - Autumn 8:30-10:30a Kiva Beach - Opossum 9-10:30 a.m., Kings Beach SRA - Chango 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m., Kaspian/Blackwood - Siren 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m., Baldwin Beach - Opossum 1:30-2:30 p.m., Regan Beach - Opossum 5-7 p.m., Sand Harbor - Troy 5-7 p.m., Mt. Rose Meadows - Cactus Mom 5-7 p.m., TRT-South Side of Truckee River - Margie 5-7 p.m., El Dorado Beach - Carebear Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 8:30-10:30 a.m., Crossroads Car Wash - Margie 9-10:30 a.m., Moon Dunes Beach - Brenda 9:30 - 11:30 a.m., Upper Truckee River (River Float Exit) - Opossum 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.,- Siren 12:30 - 2 p.m., Upper Truckee River (River Float Exit) - Opossum 3:30 - 5 p.m., Zephyr Cove Beach - Painless 5-7 p.m., Pope Beach - Carebear 5-7 p.m., Hidden Beach - Cactus Mom 5-7 p.m., Hidden Beach - Cactus Mom 5-7 p.m., 64 Acres Lakeside - Margie Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 9-10:30 a.m., Lake Forest Beach - Margie 10 a.m. -12 p.m., Meeks Bay - Cyan 3:30- 5 p.m., Cave Rock Picnic Area - Painless 5-7 p.m., Nevada Beach - Carebear

MOOP The Lake will be holding a cleanup on several different beaches around Lake Tahoe from Tuesday, Sept. 8, through Thursday, Sept. 10.

MOOP is a term derived from the Burning Man event that stands for Matter Out Of Place. Burning Man is one of the largest “Leave no Trace” events even with roughly 80,000 attendees a year and ‘MOOP’ing is one of the key principles that gives Burning Man that title. Burning Man has numerous teams that stay after the event and clean up any trace of matter out of place on the playa.

As the trash problem in Lake Tahoe has become increasingly important over the last few months, MOOP The Lake was inspired to help by organizing different cleanups around the lake. Burning Man Lake Tahoe participants, also known as Tahoe Burners, are supporting the cleanup.

Dress up in your favorite Burning Man attire for the cleanup. Outfit themes are: Tutu Tuesday, Wear White Wednesday and Fursday. Each cleanup crew will have a cleanup leader.

Organizers remind participants to bring everything you may need for the cleanup that is approximately 1-2 hours including masks (required), hat, gloves, plastic bags or MOOP bags, water, and snacks.

Organizers also remind participants that due to COVID restrictions, gathering is not allowed and the cleanups will follow state and local COVID guidelines including no group gatherings on the beach, 6 feet apart from others and wear a mask.

For more information visit, https://moopthelake.org/.