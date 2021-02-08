More active weather pattern returning this week to Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe can expect a switch back to a more active weather pattern this week.

The National Weather Service in Nevada issued a special statement that said beginning late Tuesday, a series of weather systems will move through the Sierra and western Nevada.

The first Tuesday into Wednesday is a weak storm and may just bring rain at lake level and a coating of snow to the mountains.

A view Monday morning from Heavenly Mountain Resort. Provided / Alertwildfire.org



A stronger storm is possible for later Thursday into Friday that could drop several inches of snow on the mountains and another could hit on the holiday weekend with Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 15.

“We have high confidence in the weak storm Tuesday into Wednesday,” the service said. “As for Thursday into Friday, while we have moderate to high confidence of a good storm, snow levels at onset and the area of greatest impact have yet to be determined. The snow levels look to start 5,500-7,000 feet, and where it starts will determine how much snow falls for the Sierra Valleys. The strength of the weekend storm is widely variable from a solid if not major storm to something fairly weak.”

Officials say rain, snow and gusty winds are all possible with the later two storms and advise if traveling on the weekend, to be prepared for winter driving conditions.

The high temperature on Monday will reach about 45 with the overnight low around freezing. There is a 20% chance of snow overnight into Tuesday with no accumulation expected.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny with some clouds with the high temps in the mid 40s before freezing overnight.

The forecast for Thursday shows a rain and snow mix in the afternoon into Friday morning.